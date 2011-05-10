EU sanctions on Syria enter into force

Thirteen members of the Syrian leader's inner circle are as of Tuesday (10 May) forbidden from entering EU countries and risk having their accounts frozen if any are discovered in European banks.

The sanctions legally entered into force via their publication in the EU's Official Journal, with senior EU diplomats to meet in Brussels later in the day to discuss adding President Bashar al-Assad's name to the roll-call if mass killings and detentions continue.

The four top men on the ...