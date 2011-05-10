Ad
euobserver
Razor wire - one of the banned items on the EU list (Photo: Jacksoncam)

EU sanctions on Syria enter into force

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Thirteen members of the Syrian leader's inner circle are as of Tuesday (10 May) forbidden from entering EU countries and risk having their accounts frozen if any are discovered in European banks.

The sanctions legally entered into force via their publication in the EU's Official Journal, with senior EU diplomats to meet in Brussels later in the day to discuss adding President Bashar al-Assad's name to the roll-call if mass killings and detentions continue.

The four top men on the ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Razor wire - one of the banned items on the EU list (Photo: Jacksoncam)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections