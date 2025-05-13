Trade officials knuckle down to detail in race for India deal

EU and Indian trade negotiators are focusing on the core elements of a potential agreement this week, including market access in goods. Also on the agenda are talks on rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, technical barriers to trade, services and investment, public procurement, and sustainability issues, say Commission officials.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
