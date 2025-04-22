Ad
euobserver
While US president Donald Trump blows up the global economy, the EU wants exciting new trade. The Indo-Pacific region accounted for 37 percent of all EU imports and 25 percent of all EU exports in 2022. The EU is also a top investor in the region. (Photo: Shada Islam)

In search for Asian trade allies, EU must avoid past mistakes

by Shada Islam, Brussels,

Call it a sign of the times. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen’s first official statement on America’s bizarre tariff war came while she was in Samarkand wooing Central Asian leaders at the bloc’...

Shada Islam is an EUobserver columnist, and independent EU analyst and commentator who runs her own strategy and advisory company New Horizons Project. She has recently won the European Woman in Media award and the Media Career Award 2023 for her outstanding work and powerful voice on EU affairs and focus on building an inclusive Union of Equality.

