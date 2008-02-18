Ad
The EU has left it to member states to decide on Kosovo recognition (Photo: EUobserver)

EU fudges Kosovo independence recognition

by Elitsa Vucheva, Brussels,

EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels on Monday (18 February) adopted a common text in reaction to Kosovo's proclamation of independence, leaving it up to the bloc's member states whether to recognise the newly proclaimed state.

"The council takes note that the resolution [of independence adopted by the Kosovo assembly on Sunday] commits Kosovo to the principles of democracy and equality of all its citizens, the protection of the Serb and other minorities, the protection of the cultu...

