EU invites 'last dictator' to Brussels summit

The EU has invited Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko to a summit in Brussels in a move deemed "scandalous" by some.

If he comes to the so called Eastern Partnership summit on 24 November, it would be the first-ever visit to the EU capital of a man who is still often called Europe's "last dictator".

Lukashenko's 23-year rule has been marked by the murders and jailing of opposition leaders, rigged elections, and goon-squad beatings of peaceful protesters on the streets of Min...