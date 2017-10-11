Ad
Lukashenko likes to bring his son Kolya to meet heads of state (Photo: Amnesty International)

EU invites 'last dictator' to Brussels summit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has invited Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko to a summit in Brussels in a move deemed "scandalous" by some.

If he comes to the so called Eastern Partnership summit on 24 November, it would be the first-ever visit to the EU capital of a man who is still often called Europe's "last dictator".

Lukashenko's 23-year rule has been marked by the murders and jailing of opposition leaders, rigged elections, and goon-squad beatings of peaceful protesters on the streets of Min...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

