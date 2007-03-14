Ad
Lukashenko: what can the EU do with the increasingly self-contradictory autocrat? (Photo: www.president.gov.by)

Belarus duplicity made clear by fresh arrests

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

With Belarus regularly throwing opposition people behind bars at the same time as calling for dialogue in Brussels, evolving EU policy on president Lukashenko risks giving political capital to Europe's "last dictator" even as it tries to counter the threat of the country's absorption by Russia.

On Tuesday (13 March) police snatched activist Vintsuk Vyachorka outside his apartment in Minsk and arrested fellow activist Vyachaslau Siuchyk in a public square. The actions come 12 days befor...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

