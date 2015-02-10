UK reserves right to arm Ukraine military

The UK has followed the US in saying that if diplomacy doesn’t stop Russian aggression in Ukraine then it might start arming the Ukrainian military.

Foreign minister Philip Hammond made the statement in the British parliament on Tuesday (10 February).

“It is a national decision for each country in the Nato alliance to decide whether to supply lethal aid to Ukraine. The UK is not planning to do so, but we reserve the right to keep this position under review,” he said.

“We s...