euobserver
Hammond spoke to British MPs one day ahead of the Minsk peace talks (Photo: UK Parliament)

UK reserves right to arm Ukraine military

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The UK has followed the US in saying that if diplomacy doesn’t stop Russian aggression in Ukraine then it might start arming the Ukrainian military.

Foreign minister Philip Hammond made the statement in the British parliament on Tuesday (10 February).

“It is a national decision for each country in the Nato alliance to decide whether to supply lethal aid to Ukraine. The UK is not planning to do so, but we reserve the right to keep this position under review,” he said.

“We s...

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Hammond spoke to British MPs one day ahead of the Minsk peace talks (Photo: UK Parliament)

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

euobserver

