Norway and EU kick fishing boats out of each other's waters

Following weeks of talks between the EU and Norway, the two sides have ended up kicking each other out of their respective fishing waters.

"The commission deeply regrets that, despite all the efforts made to reach agreement with Norway, the respective approaches of the two parties at this stage have proved to be irreconcilable," European commissioner for fish Joe Borg said following the breakdown.

Talks in Bergen, Norway, hit the buffers over the issue of access to mackerel for 20...