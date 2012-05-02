China seeks high-tech weapons, 'respect' on EU visit

China has highlighted access to arms technology and less criticism on human rights as two priorities on a visit to the EU capital by its new-leader-in-waiting, Li Keqiang.

The country's ambassador to the EU, Wu Hailong, in a statement circulated to press ahead of Li's arrival on Tuesday (2 May), said the two sides "must respect each other" and "properly handle and manage [their] differences" in order for relations to "prosper."

For his part, Li in an op-ed in the Financial Times o...