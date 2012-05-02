Ad
Li in Davos, Switzerland earlier this year (Photo: World Economic Forum)

China seeks high-tech weapons, 'respect' on EU visit

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

China has highlighted access to arms technology and less criticism on human rights as two priorities on a visit to the EU capital by its new-leader-in-waiting, Li Keqiang.

The country's ambassador to the EU, Wu Hailong, in a statement circulated to press ahead of Li's arrival on Tuesday (2 May), said the two sides "must respect each other" and "properly handle and manage [their] differences" in order for relations to "prosper."

For his part, Li in an op-ed in the Financial Times o...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

