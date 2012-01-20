Ad
The Franco-German tandem has been dubbed 'Merkozy' (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Franco-German 'growth' plan looks to EU funds and taxes

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

A six-point plan drafted by France and Germany has suggested corporate tax "co-ordination," an EU financial transactions tax and the re-deployment of EU funds in troubled countries as ways to spur growth and jobs.

Following Standard & Poor's recent downgrade of nine euro-countries, including France, in which the ratings agency warned that austerity and budget cuts are not the way out of recession, Paris and Berlin have teamed up once more and drafted a six-page paper called "Ways out of...

