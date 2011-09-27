Eurozone countries hold series of crucial votes

A swathe of European parliaments are this week due to decide on the strengthened temporary bailout fund, the EFSF, but the eurozone debate is moving faster than the political process.

MPs in Finland, Germany, Slovenia, Estonia and Austria will in the coming days all cast their vote on whether to accept a July agreement of eurozone leaders to enhance the €440bn fund so that it can loan pre-emptively and buys bonds of struggling eurozone countries on the secondary market.

While eigh...