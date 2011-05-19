Ad
euobserver
Yanukovych (r): Kremlin stooge or master statesman? (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Yanukovych's predicament

Opinion
by Amanda Paul,

Of all the countries in the EU's Eastern Partnership, Ukraine is the most important. If the EU fails with Ukraine it will represent a failure of the entire policy.

While the EU still has no clear strategy for its relations with Ukraine and has in the past been guilty of defining its relationship with Kyiv through the prism of Russia, it must be steadfast in its support of the country at this crucial time.

As Ukraine enters the final stages of negotiations towards an Association ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Yanukovych (r): Kremlin stooge or master statesman? (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

Opinion

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections