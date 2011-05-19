Yanukovych's predicament

Of all the countries in the EU's Eastern Partnership, Ukraine is the most important. If the EU fails with Ukraine it will represent a failure of the entire policy.
While the EU still has no clear strategy for its relations with Ukraine and has in the past been guilty of defining its relationship with Kyiv through the prism of Russia, it must be steadfast in its support of the country at this crucial time.
As Ukraine enters the final stages of negotiations towards an Association ...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
