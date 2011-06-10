Poland looks to Schengen deal in September

A phased-in accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the border-free Schengen zone may be agreed upon in September, with the Netherlands the only country left to convince, Polish interior minister Jerzy Miller has said.

"We hope that during our EU presidency, possibly in September, we will be able to secure a decision about how and when these countries will join the Schengen area," Miller told a group of journalists on Thursday (9 June) after attending a meeting with his EU counterparts whe...