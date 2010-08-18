Brussels backs Kosovo bid to join international bank

The European Commission has endorsed Kosovo's bid to join the international bank, the EBRD, as Pristina continues to strive for credibility on the world stage.

"Membership of the EBRD would be a very important step forward following Kosovo's accession last year to the IMF and the World Bank and therefore the European Commission is supportive of this objective," economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said after meeting Kosovo's finance minister, Ahmat Shala, in Brussels on Tuesday (17 A...