euobserver
Mr Rehn helped steer Kosovo toward declaring independence in 2008 (Photo: European Commission)

Brussels backs Kosovo bid to join international bank

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The European Commission has endorsed Kosovo's bid to join the international bank, the EBRD, as Pristina continues to strive for credibility on the world stage.

"Membership of the EBRD would be a very important step forward following Kosovo's accession last year to the IMF and the World Bank and therefore the European Commission is supportive of this objective," economic affairs commissioner Olli Rehn said after meeting Kosovo's finance minister, Ahmat Shala, in Brussels on Tuesday (17 A...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

