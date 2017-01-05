Rude awakening for Brexit diplomacy

“We are no longer the 52 percent who voted Leave and the 48 percent who voted Remain, but one great union of people and nations”, prime minister Theresa May said on New Year’s Eve.



The conciliatory tone might have sounded nice, especially after the political earthquake caused by June’s referendum, but May’s New Year message of Brexit unity lasted barely 48 hours.

Instead, Ivan Rogers’ sudden resignation as the UK’s man in Brusse...