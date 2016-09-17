Ad
The EU's Atalanta operation is commanded out of the UK, instead of an EU military HQ (Photo: Council of European Union)

UK to veto EU 'defence union'

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

British defence minister Michael Fallon has said the UK would veto the creation of EU military capabilities so long as it remained a member of the bloc.

Reacting to ideas on closer EU defence cooperation, discussed at the Bratislava summit on Friday (16 September), he told The Times, a British newspaper: “That is not going to happen”.

“We are full members of the EU and we will go on resisting any attempt to set up a rival ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

