The number of refugees arriving in the EU has dipped with the onslaught of winter (Photo: Michael Gubi)

Germany and Austria mull new EU asylum rules

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Germany and Austria are working on a new European common asylum system that will expand on so-called hotspots where arrivals are screened and registered.

The plan was revealed over the weekend by Germany's refugee crisis coordinator Peter Altmaier in an interview with German magazine Focus.

Hotspots are already used to relocate people seeking international protection from Greece and Italy to other member states.

But the Greek-Italy scheme has been hit with numerous setbacks...

