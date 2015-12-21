Germany and Austria mull new EU asylum rules

Germany and Austria are working on a new European common asylum system that will expand on so-called hotspots where arrivals are screened and registered.
The plan was revealed over the weekend by Germany's refugee crisis coordinator Peter Altmaier in an interview with German magazine Focus.
Hotspots are already used to relocate people seeking international protection from Greece and Italy to other member states.
But the Greek-Italy scheme has been hit with numerous setbacks...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.