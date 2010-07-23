EU Iran sanctions “most far-reaching ever agreed”

European Union diplomats on Thursday agreed to a fresh package of sanctions against Iran going well beyond those imposed by the UN Security Council in early June.
The measures, also going further than what had been expected following the decision to extend EU sanctions taken by EU leaders in the same month, target the country's energy industry as well as its transport, banking and insurance sectors and will hurt not only Iranian firms, but European companies as well.
"This is the ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here