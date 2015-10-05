Ad
Erdogan speech had Islamist and anti-European tone (Photo: svenwerk)

Erdogan harangues EU at Strasbourg rally

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed to “crush” Kurdish “terrorists” and harangued the EU over its handling of the migrant crisis at two rallies on Sunday (4 October).

The first event, in Strasbourg, France, saw about 12,000 French, German, Belgian, and Swiss-origin Turkish supporters hear him speak on counter-terrorism, the AFP news agency reports.

He didn’t mention Islamic State.

But he vowed to “crush” the PKK, the Kurdish separatist movement.

He also accused ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

