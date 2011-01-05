Ad
Tiananmen Square today. Chinese tanks drove over peaceful demonstrators in the plaza in 1989 in a crackdown said to have cost over 7,000 lives (Photo: CuriousGeoff)

EU to keep China arms embargo despite massive investments

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Catherine Ashton has failed to persuade the UK and other Beijing-critical member states to lift the EU arms embargo on China. But China is continuing to build influence in the Union with bond purchases from vulnerable countries.

"There remains a broad consensus within the EU that the time is not right to lift the arms embargo. We need to see clear progress on the issues that necessitated the embargo in the first place, namely on civil liberties and political rights," a British diplomat ...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

