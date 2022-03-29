Beware a ceasefire in Ukraine

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are meeting again, this time in Turkey.

They have met since early March, but with no tangible results. It is difficult to judge the potential for a deal. The Kremlin has made so many demands and changed its tone so frequently that anyone thinking it's a mere charade can be forgiven.

By now it should be clear to everybody that the Kremlin is acting in bad faith.

There is no need to recount Russia's lies, deceptions and twists in its war a...