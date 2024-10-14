Ad
euobserver
French Unifil soldier in southern Lebanon on 10 July, before Israel invaded on 1 October (Photo: unifil.org)

Israeli attack on Unifil sees 'new dynamic' for EU sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU states have held high-level talks on blacklisting two Israeli ministers, but mini-sanctions are seen as a more likely outcome. 

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and finance minister Bezalel Smotrich should be under an EU visa-ban and asset-freeze, EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell told European foreign affairs ministers in Lux...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

A year of war: How Israel killed 120,000 people and counting
Israel escalating on all fronts, as US and EU diplomacy drift apart
French Unifil soldier in southern Lebanon on 10 July, before Israel invaded on 1 October (Photo: unifil.org)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections