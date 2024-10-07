A year of war: How Israel killed 120,000 people and counting

Israel has killed some 120,000 people in one year of war using a mix of military aggression and starvation, but even if the violence ended on Monday — the first anniversary of 7 October — the final death toll will be vastly higher.
Israeli fire against Gaza killed 41,689 people in recovered bodies and 10,000 more lost in rubble, according to
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
