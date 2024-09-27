Ad
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in New York (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU: Israel's bombing of Lebanon 'can't be justified' by right of defence

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Israel is killing more civilians in Lebanon than its legal right to self-defence justifies, the EU's top diplomat has said at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.

"The attacks against Lebanon have created such a great number of civilian casualties that it cannot be justified by the right of defence," EU foreign relations chief Josep Borrell said on Fri...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

