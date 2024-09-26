Ad
Israeli air force killed some 640 people in Lebanon since Monday (Photo: Israeli Air Force)

Lebanon: EU and US urge ceasefire, as Israeli jets draw blood

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU and US, as well as other allies, have urged Israel and Lebanese fighters to stop firing for 21 days in the hope of averting another new Middle East war.

Current Israeli air-strikes and rocket fire from Lebanese paramilitary group Hezbollah were "intolerable and present an unacceptable risk of a broader regional escalation," they said in a joint communi...

EU & the World

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU & the World

