Gaza food aid delivery in 2014 - over 200 trucks a day used to enter, now just 80 are getting in (Photo: gov.il)

Blacklist Israel's pro-starvation ministers, EU top diplomat says

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has called for sanctions against two Israeli ministers who advocated starvation of Palestinians.

"While the world pushes for a ceasefire in Gaza, [national security] minister Ben Gvir calls for cutting fuel and aid to civilians," Borrell said on X on Sunday (11 August)

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

EU faced surge in attacks on Jews even before Gaza war
EU backs Norway after Israel expels diplomats
