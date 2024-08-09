Ad
Norwegian foreign minister Barth Eide (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU backs Norway after Israel expels diplomats

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The EU has backed Norway, after Israel sanctioned eight Norwegian diplomats, citing Oslo's alleged "anti-Israel behaviour".

"This is not a bilateral question between Israel and Norway, but one of interest for all those working for peace and stability in the Middle East," said EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell.

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

