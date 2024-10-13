Israel escalating on all fronts, as US and EU diplomacy drifts apart

The threats of Israel launching a war with Iran, destroying most Lebanon, and advancing the annexation of Gaza and the West Bank are all increasing, as EU foreign ministers and leaders hold talks in Brussels this week.
Israel is expected to hit Iran any day, in what could see an attack on its military bases, a strike on oil facilities, or a much heavier assaul...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.