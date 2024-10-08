Lebanon war won't help Israel, Borrell tells MEPs in fiery debate

Israel's invasion of Lebanon was a mistake and rightwing MEPs "lacked empathy" for civilian victims, the EU's foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has said, in an emotional European Parliament debate.
"Israel has already invaded Lebanon four times [before], after every invasion one has to task: 'Did Israel become any safer after this, or were they Pyrrhic...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
