Kosovo UN vote under way

EU and US diplomats late on Tuesday (17 July) formally introduced a compromise UN resolution on the future status of Kosovo, despite continued opposition from Russia.

The resolution could be either voted on or still withdrawn and modified. It calls for an extra 120 days of talks between Serbs and Kosovo Albanians, in line with Moscow's earlier suggestion that more negotiations between the disputed parts are needed.

But Russia said the text has "zero" chance of being passed, insi...