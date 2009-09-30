Ad
Mr Rivellini favours an end to the EU's embargo on selling arms to China (Photo: EUobserver)

Time to get tough on China, says EU parliament delegation chair

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

The European Union must toughen its stance when negotiating with China on investment access, according to the newly elected chair of the European Parliament's delegation to China.

Centre-right Italian MEP Crescenzio Rivellini signaled his intention on Tuesday (29 September) to use ongoing negotiations for an upgrade in EU-China relations to step up pressure in this area.

"We will try to use the Partnership and Co-operation Agreement to improve investment access in China for EU co...

