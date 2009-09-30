Time to get tough on China, says EU parliament delegation chair

The European Union must toughen its stance when negotiating with China on investment access, according to the newly elected chair of the European Parliament's delegation to China.

Centre-right Italian MEP Crescenzio Rivellini signaled his intention on Tuesday (29 September) to use ongoing negotiations for an upgrade in EU-China relations to step up pressure in this area.

"We will try to use the Partnership and Co-operation Agreement to improve investment access in China for EU co...