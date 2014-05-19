Ad
euobserver
Settler graffiti on a Palestinian door in Hebron, West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Palestine urges EU to blacklist Jewish 'terrorists'

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Palestine has asked the EU to blacklist violent Jewish settlers as "terrorists", in what Israel is calling "a PR stunt".

The Palestinian foreign minister, Riad Malki, wrote to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton on 11 May to complain that settler groups, called "price tag" and "hilltop youth", are attacking people in the West Bank to "forcibly transfer them away from their land and homes".

He reported a "sharp increase" in incidents, called "price tags" because they are mean...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Building Israel, one rock at a time
EU punishes Israel on settlements, rewards it on UN club
EU parliament chief highlights Palestine water shortage
Settler graffiti on a Palestinian door in Hebron, West Bank (Photo: Rosie Gabrielle)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections