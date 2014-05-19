Palestine urges EU to blacklist Jewish 'terrorists'

Palestine has asked the EU to blacklist violent Jewish settlers as "terrorists", in what Israel is calling "a PR stunt".

The Palestinian foreign minister, Riad Malki, wrote to EU foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton on 11 May to complain that settler groups, called "price tag" and "hilltop youth", are attacking people in the West Bank to "forcibly transfer them away from their land and homes".

He reported a "sharp increase" in incidents, called "price tags" because they are mean...