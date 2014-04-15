Malta legalises same-sex unions and adoption

Malta on Monday (14 April) legalised both same-sex unions and joint adoptions by gay couples.

"Malta is now more liberal and more European, and it has given equality to all its people," said Labour Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, reports Reuters.

Lawmakers in Malta's parliament voted 37-0 to legalise the two measures, sparking celebrations in the capital.

The new law defines gay unions as registered partnerships, with all the rights and obligations of married heterosexual coup...