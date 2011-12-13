EU-Ukraine relations: tainted love

There is nothing like political or diplomatic suspense. As the EU-Ukraine summit on 19 December approaches, nobody dares to blink.
Brussels holds in its hands the future of an Association Agreement negotiated with Kyiv over the past four years. The pact would extend the European free trade area to Ukraine, open up a large EU market to Ukrainian goods and businesses and help pave the way for a visa-free regime in the long-term. In short, it would piut Ukraine firmly on the path of integr...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.