Lithuania trying to throw off Soviet-era energy shackles

An aide to the Lithuanian President has said Russia is intent on keeping the Baltic countries inside its energy supply grip.
"For them [Russia], it is a vital interest. In Russia's military strategy, Russia defines decreasing energy dependency as a national security threat," Mindaugas Zickus told reporters in Vilnius on Tuesday (10 July).
"They [Russia] were the only ones up to now to have the power to [set the energy] price and they want to do everything to retain that power [an...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
