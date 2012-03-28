Ad
euobserver

New rules may hit eastern Europe, banker warns

Green Economy
by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

New EU rules currently being worked on to make banks take less risks and hold more capital may have "unintended consequences" on the eastern European economies where companies are more reliant on bank loans than in the West.

"I'm only advocating for central and eastern Europe because it is the most dynamic region of the EU," Gernot Mittendorfer, chief risk officer at Erste Group Bank - an Austrian bank active in countries like Hungary, Romania, Serbia.

"We have to be careful what ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Related articles

Banks queue up for cheap ECB loans
Bank drain threat hangs over eastern Europe

Tags

Green Economy
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections