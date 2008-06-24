Ad
euobserver
Russian president Medvedev - Russia says it is not gloating over the EU's institutional difficulties (Photo: foto.mail.ru)

Bilateral talks would be easier with EU Lisbon treaty, says Russia

EU & the World
by Renata Goldirova,

Moscow has raised the prospect that "yet another impasse" over the EU's future institutional set up - caused by the recent Irish No vote to the Lisbon Treaty - could affect talks on a new pact of strategic partnership between the union and Russia.

"With the Lisbon treaty in force and a clearer picture of how the EU is organised, it would have been easier to negotiate the pact," Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Monday (23 June).

