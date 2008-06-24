Bilateral talks would be easier with EU Lisbon treaty, says Russia

Moscow has raised the prospect that "yet another impasse" over the EU's future institutional set up - caused by the recent Irish No vote to the Lisbon Treaty - could affect talks on a new pact of strategic partnership between the union and Russia.

"With the Lisbon treaty in force and a clearer picture of how the EU is organised, it would have been easier to negotiate the pact," Russia's ambassador to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, said on Monday (23 June).

Speaking to the Financial ...