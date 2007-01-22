Ukraine takes EU to task for weak words on new treaty

Kiev plans to push Brussels to insert a strong reference to accession prospects in a new bilateral treaty and to get the word "association" into the title of the new document, after the EU on Monday (22 January) used wishy-washy language on future relations.

"They say the Balkans have a European perspective and this is a huge stimulus for democratic and economic reform. Why don't they do this with Ukraine? Let's be fair. Let's be consistent," a Ukraine diplomat told EUobserver.

"A...