Kiev - Ukraine believes the EU's blueprint for future relations does not reflect changes since 1998 (Photo: Wikipedia)

Ukraine takes EU to task for weak words on new treaty

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Kiev plans to push Brussels to insert a strong reference to accession prospects in a new bilateral treaty and to get the word "association" into the title of the new document, after the EU on Monday (22 January) used wishy-washy language on future relations.

"They say the Balkans have a European perspective and this is a huge stimulus for democratic and economic reform. Why don't they do this with Ukraine? Let's be fair. Let's be consistent," a Ukraine diplomat told EUobserver.

"A...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

