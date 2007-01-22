Pro-EU camp starts talks after radicals win Serbia election

Preliminary election results show the nationalist Serbian Radical Party took the most votes on Sunday but not enough to grab power, with pro-EU reformist parties already talking about a new coalition.

The radicals scooped 28.3 percent, the pro-EU Democratic Party of president Boris Tadic got 22.7 percent and prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's Democratic Party of Serbia took 16.3 percent, according to the REC state election bureau.

The split could see radicals and ex-Milosevic so...