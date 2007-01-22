Ad
euobserver
Belgrade: Tadic got less votes than the radicals, but his party could head up a pro-EU coalition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Pro-EU camp starts talks after radicals win Serbia election

EU Political
by Andrew Rettman,

Preliminary election results show the nationalist Serbian Radical Party took the most votes on Sunday but not enough to grab power, with pro-EU reformist parties already talking about a new coalition.

The radicals scooped 28.3 percent, the pro-EU Democratic Party of president Boris Tadic got 22.7 percent and prime minister Vojislav Kostunica's Democratic Party of Serbia took 16.3 percent, according to the REC state election bureau.

The split could see radicals and ex-Milosevic so...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Belgrade: Tadic got less votes than the radicals, but his party could head up a pro-EU coalition (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

EU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections