The EPP will only give a green light to commissioners who have not collaborated with oppressive regimes (Photo: Kevin Connors)

Centre-right asks for commissioners with Communist-free past

by Valentina Pop, Brussels,

EU commissioner hopefuls will not win the approval of centre-right MEPs if they are considered to have collaborated with repressive Communist regimes or with governments 'tainted by corruption,' the largest group in the European Parliament has indicated.

"The candidate commissioners must under no circumstances have been associated with oppressive regimes and must not have participated in non-democratic governments or political movements, or governments or movements that have been tainte...

