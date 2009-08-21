Ad
Six EU states have publicly agreed to take in prisoners, with four saying in private they will do so as well (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU states agree to take in Guantanamo prisoners

Rule of Law
by Leigh Phillips,

Six European Union member states have agreed to accept detainees from the notorious US facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, according to a report in the Washington Post on Thursday (20 August).

The paper lists Britain, France, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain as having accepted or publicly agreed to take in inmates, quoting unnamed officials in US president Barack Obama's administration. This website has previously reported that Belgium, but not Italy had made similar commitments.

Rule of Law
