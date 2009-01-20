EU awaits confirmation of Russia gas restart

Russia and Ukraine have said EU gas supplies started flowing at 8:30 am Brussels time on Tuesday (20 January). The gas could take days to reach the EU border, but solidarity measures mean EU states could survive for "weeks" in any case.
EU pipeline monitors stationed in Russia and Ukraine have not yet confirmed the restart, which comes after Russian supplier Gazprom and Ukrainian transit firm Naftogaz on Monday signed a 10-year contract on gas prices for Ukraine.
The EU team was s...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.