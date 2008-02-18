EU to struggle to reach common position on independent Kosovo

Kosovo's parliament on Sunday (17 February) unanimously declared the independence of the province from Serbia, calling for a speedy recognition from the international community.

"From now onward, Kosovo is proud, independent, sovereign and free," Kosovar Prime Minister Hashim Thaci said before reading the declaration of independence on Sunday afternoon.

"We will face a lot of difficulties, but we will be a united nation with a very clear European vision," he added.

All 109 d...