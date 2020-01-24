Ad
Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt said the European Parliament should monitor the implementation of the Brexit deal (Photo: European Parliament)

Brexit deal to be signed, as sides poised for tough talks

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs on the European Parliament's constitutional affairs committee on Thursday (23 January) recommended to the plenary of the parliament to adopt the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

The report of former Brexit coordinator, MEP Guy Verhofstadt, was passed with 23 in favour, with three against. The parliament will vote on the Brexit deal on 29 January.

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU & the World

