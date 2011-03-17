EU commissioner spotlights forgotten crisis in Ivory Coast

EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva has tried to raise awareness of the refugee problem in the Ivory Coast as events in Japan and Libya overwhelm crisis centres in EU capitals.

"This crisis deserves equal attention because the numbers of people affected actually exceeds those that have been affected so far in Libya," she said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (17 March). "We are at the brink of civil war ... fighting in the country is creating fear and pushing people t...