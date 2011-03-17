Ad
euobserver
French forces in training in the Ivory Coast (Photo: French ministry of defence)

EU commissioner spotlights forgotten crisis in Ivory Coast

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

EU aid commissioner Kristalina Georgieva has tried to raise awareness of the refugee problem in the Ivory Coast as events in Japan and Libya overwhelm crisis centres in EU capitals.

"This crisis deserves equal attention because the numbers of people affected actually exceeds those that have been affected so far in Libya," she said at a press conference in Brussels on Thursday (17 March). "We are at the brink of civil war ... fighting in the country is creating fear and pushing people t...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

French forces in training in the Ivory Coast (Photo: French ministry of defence)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections