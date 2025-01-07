No danger seen to EU gas supply this winter from Putin's war

The vast majority of European homes will stay warm this winter, but Russian gas-dependent countries on the EU fringe are facing turbulent months ahead.
There were "no security of supply issues" for the EU broadly speaking, a European Commission spokeswoman told press in Brussels on Tuesday (7 January).
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member
Get EU news that matters
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.