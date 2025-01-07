Ad
Some of the most Russia-dependent EU states are the landlocked Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia (Photo: GollyGforce)

No danger seen to EU gas supply this winter from Putin's war

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The vast majority of European homes will stay warm this winter, but Russian gas-dependent countries on the EU fringe are facing turbulent months ahead.

There were "no security of supply issues" for the EU broadly speaking, a European Commission spokeswoman told press in Brussels on Tuesday (7 January).  

