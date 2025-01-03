Ad
euobserver
At the start of this year, Ukraine halted all Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe after refusing to extend a transit deal. (Photo: gTarded)

Moldova faces acute energy crisis as gas transit deal ends

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Amsterdam,

Moldova is grappling with a severe energy crisis after Ukraine declined to extend a gas transit agreement with Russia on 1 January. 

Russian gas used to flow thr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Zelensky slams Fico's shadow gas deal with Moscow as 'immoral'
Russia 'not happy' for Ukraine to host European peacekeepers
At the start of this year, Ukraine halted all Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe after refusing to extend a transit deal. (Photo: gTarded)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections