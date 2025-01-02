Poland welcomed at EU helm, as Hungary forfeits €1bn

Poland has taken over the EU helm flush with European money and praised by top officials, as Hungary loses €1bn following a widely disliked presidency.
"We will carry on our shoulders the responsibility for Europe for the first half of this year," said Polish prime minister Donald Tusk in a New Year's address to his cabinet.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
