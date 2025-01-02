Ad
euobserver
'We will be a good example for all of Europe', Polish prime minister Donald Tusk (l) said (Photo: EU Council)

Poland welcomed at EU helm, as Hungary forfeits €1bn

EU & the World
Rule of Law
EU Political
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Poland has taken over the EU helm flush with European money and praised by top officials, as Hungary loses €1bn following a widely disliked presidency.

"We will carry on our shoulders the responsibility for Europe for the first half of this year," said Polish prime minister Donald Tusk in a New Year's address to his cabinet.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Is EU commissioner for animals a new dawn?
Zelensky slams Fico's shadow gas deal with Moscow as 'immoral'
'We will be a good example for all of Europe', Polish prime minister Donald Tusk (l) said (Photo: EU Council)

Tags

EU & the WorldRule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections