Russia removes checkpoint, blames Georgia for blast

Russian troops removed on Sunday (5 October) one checkpoint near the breakaway province of South Ossetia, in line with a plan to pull out from Georgia proper by 10 October. But tensions run high after Moscow blamed Georgian secret services for a car bomb on Friday that killed nine Russians in the South Ossetian capital.

"Our observers went to the checkpoint in Ali, north-west of Gori, and saw that it has been dismantled," an EU Monitoring Mission spokesman told AFP, adding that this is ...