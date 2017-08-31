Ad
euobserver
The EU medicines agency is located in Canary Wharf, in London's business district (Photo: chas B)

Cost of moving EU drug agency could top €580mn

EU & the World
EU Political
Regions & Cities
by Peter Teffer, Brussels,

The rent bill the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is stuck with until 2039 is about €80 million higher than initially estimated.

Initially, the sunk rental costs were estimated at €350 million.

But the EMA put the cost of the early termination of the building lease at €429,302,409 in a presentation to the European Parliament that was given behind closed doors last month.

The presentation has been made available to EUo...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities

Related articles

EU agency relocation race starts with 23 cities
EU agency stuck with London rent bill
Dutch offer €250mn office for EU medicines agency
Four EU states pass on post-Brexit agency spoils
The EU medicines agency is located in Canary Wharf, in London's business district (Photo: chas B)

Tags

EU & the WorldEU PoliticalRegions & Cities
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections